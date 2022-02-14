In Prayagraj, Hijab is a fashion statement too

In the eye of a political controversy at present, hijab- a scarf Muslim women wear to cover their head and neck while in public- has undergone change in design, cut and colour over the last few decades.

Now, multi-coloured hijabs, especially ones that trend in the middle-east, are worn here.

Moreover, there are many ways to wear the same hijab. While many women usually wear ‘naqab or abaya (veil)’ that covers the body, young women and girls often wear only ‘hijab’ or scarf to cover head and face.

“Now, the naqab or abaya and hijab are available in different designs, colour and sizes. Many women prefer wearing specially-tailored naqab and hijab while others go for readymade,” said Munna bhai, the city’s oldest naqab showroom owner.

”The ‘palludar naqab’ having reticulated face cover is now completely out of fashion as women prefer designs. So, V-shaped, butterfly, kaptan, umbrella naqabs are a hit among women,” said Munna bhai.

“Black colour hijab is the most preferred one. These are also available in red, pink, maroon, cream and even multicolored. Many hijabs are studded with stones and laces which are mostly used during marriages and other functions while plain naqab and hijab are used by women for offices and for schools and colleges,” he added.

“The sale of hijab increases during marriage season and month of Ramzan . Local naqab are available between ₹500 to ₹1500 but imported ones are costlier,” he said.

“We mostly get naqab from Banglore and Dubai. But many women get them stitched too,” said Noor, a trader at Roshanbagh.

Aligarh Muslim University student Sara Fatima, a resident of Kareli area, said she prefers wearing plain hijab. “I like to keep it simple,” she said.

“Many styles of hijab are available now, including Turkish hijab, gambar hijab, golden bordered hijab, embroidered hijab, dual colour hijab, bridal hijab, pashmina, printed and folded, Arabic, Irani and layered hijab,” said Nishat Parveen, a housewife.

Deeba, a social activist said, she prefers wearing full naqab and a round shaped ‘hijab’.

