Independence Day celebrations held across J&K amid tight security
Independence Day celebrations were held across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday amid high security.
J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag at the SK stadium in Srinagar while chairpersons of the District Development Council were at the district headquarters to hoist the tricolour.
In his address, L-G Sinha said the administration decided that 5 August will be celebrated as freedom from corruption day every year.
“There will be continuous efforts launched across the UT against corruption,” he said.
On August 5, 2019, Parliament revoked Article 370 and split the erstwhile state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Three years ago, the foundation was laid for the social and economic development of J&K, which is now gaining momentum.
“Despite challenges, 50,726 projects were completed in J&K in the last financial year,” he said.
The dreams of youth are being fulfilled and they are part of this process.
Tight security is in place across Kashmir, especially in Srinagar city and special checkpoints have been established at sensitive places.
The checking was intensified after police had a chance encounter with militants last night in the old city in which one policeman sustained injuries, the militants, however, managed to escape.
Later, police recovered a scooty and weapons near the encounter site.
Sharpshooters and drones are used for aerial surveillance in the city. Internet and phone services have not been suspended this time around.
Schools across the Valley celebrated Independence Day with much fervour.
Meanwhile, all government buildings in the Valley were decorated with colourful flowers.
As part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, rallies were taken out in different parts of the Valley including remote villages near the LoC.
L-G Sinha also led one such rally in Srinagar on Sunday in which a large number of people participated.
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that people of Jammyu and Kashmir accepted Indian flag in October 1947 but on certain conditions & constitutional guarantees.
“Jawahar Lal Nehru standing tall between two flags, the Indian national flag & J&Ks state flag adopted constitutionally in 1952 & bulldozed in 2019 to fulfil BJPs divisive agenda. Now, every foundational value that the Indian flag stands for too lies in peril,” she tweeted.
“Lest we forget, people of J&K accepted Indian flag in October 1947. But on certain conditions & constitutional guarantees like their own flag & a separate constitution way before BJP’s ideological parent - the RSS accepted it.”
PDP president, however said that J&K government falsely boasting that Kashmiris are hoisting Indian flag.
“JK admin shamelessly boasts about Kashmiris hoisting Indian flag. Truth is they were threatened to do so or else face the consequences. Post 75 years of accession, GOI used all the might at its disposal to force people here to join its charade of pseudo & monetised patriotism,” she tweeted along with a video clip in which shopkeepers in south Kashmir are warned of consequences if they fail to buy national flag after depositing money.
