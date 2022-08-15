J&K cop injured in Srinagar encounter succumbs to injuries on Independence Day

A police constable, who was injured during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, a resident of Batote area of Ramban district, got injured during the operation that took place in the Nowhatta region of Srinagar.

“We pay rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

After getting injured in the action, Ahmad was rushed to a hospital for treatment. During the operation, a terrorist from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was also injured.

Police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban who was injured yesterday during an anti-terrorist operation, succumbed to his injuries & attained #martyrdom. We pay rich #tributes to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/PfP0PiO1Pp — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 15, 2022

Police said a “chance encounter” broke out in Nowhatta area with terrorists Sunday late evening for which CRPF and police were on the job. A scooter used by two terrorists from LeT was recovered from the operation site. An AK-74 rifle and two grenades were also seized.

In a separate incident, a police officer from the Valley lost his life in a grenade attack by terrorists late on Saturday evening, police forces said on Sunday. This was the fourth attack in Jammu and Kashmir since Thursday.

Special police officer (SPO) Tahir Khan, a resident of Poonch district, was killed after the explosive was lobbed towards a “patrolling party of security forces in Qaimoh town,” police said.

Khan was rushed to Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, police added.