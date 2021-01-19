IND USA
Instead of farmers, Modi govt should serve NIA notice to Arnab Goswami: Jakhar
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and (right) Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar. (HT file photo)
Instead of farmers, Modi govt should serve NIA notice to Arnab Goswami: Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief urges farmers to raise the matter during their meeting with Union ministers on Wednesday.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:10 PM IST

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government for serving notices through the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the protesting farmers while letting off Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

“If anyone deserves to be investigated by the NIA right now, it is Goswami who not only breached the Official Secrets Act but also compromised national security by sharing classified details with others,” Jakhar said in a statement in Chandigarh.

The purported WhatsApp conversation between Goswami and then Broadcast Audience Research Council chief executive Partho Dasgupta shows that the journalist was apparently privy to the Narendra Modi government’s plan to launch an air strike on Pakistan’s Balakot in retaliation against the Pulwama terror attack, three days before the Indian Air Force bombed the terrorist camp on February 26, 2019.

Jakhar urged farmers to raise the matter during their meeting with the Union ministers on Wednesday as it is their children who work in the defence forces.

Jakhar claimed that the Government of India has been targeting peaceful farmers in frustration.

The Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005 is an act of the Parliament of India which sets out the rules and procedures regarding citizens’ right to information. It helps citizens get clarity and transparency on various issues from the government. (HT )
A traffic park is being set up near Bremen chowk, Aundh, to provide ‘live’, on-the-road training and experience to children and youth. (HT PHOTO)
A health worker collecting samples for testing. Haryana reported 1,354 cases from January 11 to 17 as compared to 1,887 cases the week before. (HT file photo)
Anil Parab also said the state transport department is making the licencing process better with less human interference. He said training institutions are soon coming up in the state where drivers will be tested at automated centres. (HT FILE)
As countries continue their vaccination drives, international travel restrictions may ease, said travel portals. (Pic for representation)
The golden jackal is currently under observation at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.
