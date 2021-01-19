Instead of farmers, Modi govt should serve NIA notice to Arnab Goswami: Jakhar
Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government for serving notices through the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to the protesting farmers while letting off Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.
“If anyone deserves to be investigated by the NIA right now, it is Goswami who not only breached the Official Secrets Act but also compromised national security by sharing classified details with others,” Jakhar said in a statement in Chandigarh.
The purported WhatsApp conversation between Goswami and then Broadcast Audience Research Council chief executive Partho Dasgupta shows that the journalist was apparently privy to the Narendra Modi government’s plan to launch an air strike on Pakistan’s Balakot in retaliation against the Pulwama terror attack, three days before the Indian Air Force bombed the terrorist camp on February 26, 2019.
Jakhar urged farmers to raise the matter during their meeting with the Union ministers on Wednesday as it is their children who work in the defence forces.
Jakhar claimed that the Government of India has been targeting peaceful farmers in frustration.
