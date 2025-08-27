Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Islam forbids online gaming: Deobandi cleric issues warning

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 06:58 am IST

Deobandi scholar Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora warns Muslims against online gaming, labeling it gambling and urging families to protect children from its harms.

Deobandi scholar and patron of Jamiat Dawatul Muslimeen, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, has issued a warning to Muslims against the growing trend of online gaming, terming it a form of gambling as per Islam. He urged the community to stay away from such practices, stressing that they are forbidden (haram) and lead to moral and financial ruin.

Islam forbids online gaming: Deobandi cleric issues warning
Islam forbids online gaming: Deobandi cleric issues warning

In a video message, Maulana Ishaq Gora expressed concern over the spread of what he described as a “dangerous addiction” within society. “Unfortunately, not only the youth but even elderly people are increasingly engrossed in online games. These games involve betting money, where some win and others lose. In the eyes of Islam, this act clearly resembles gambling,” he said.

Citing the Quran and Hadith, he reminded Muslims that Allah has declared gambling and games of chance as impure and prohibited. “The Prophet also described gambling as a path to destruction and devastation. Therefore, Muslims must refrain from such games and every act forbidden by Allah and His Messenger,” he added.

Qari Gora appealed to families to safeguard their children from the harmful effects of online gaming.

The cleric’s remarks come after the Central Government passed a bill regulating online gaming. The BJP government maintains that the legislation is aimed at protecting the younger generation from gambling addiction while also preventing illegal transactions and fraud.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Islam forbids online gaming: Deobandi cleric issues warning
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On