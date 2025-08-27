Deobandi scholar and patron of Jamiat Dawatul Muslimeen, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, has issued a warning to Muslims against the growing trend of online gaming, terming it a form of gambling as per Islam. He urged the community to stay away from such practices, stressing that they are forbidden (haram) and lead to moral and financial ruin. Islam forbids online gaming: Deobandi cleric issues warning

In a video message, Maulana Ishaq Gora expressed concern over the spread of what he described as a “dangerous addiction” within society. “Unfortunately, not only the youth but even elderly people are increasingly engrossed in online games. These games involve betting money, where some win and others lose. In the eyes of Islam, this act clearly resembles gambling,” he said.

Citing the Quran and Hadith, he reminded Muslims that Allah has declared gambling and games of chance as impure and prohibited. “The Prophet also described gambling as a path to destruction and devastation. Therefore, Muslims must refrain from such games and every act forbidden by Allah and His Messenger,” he added.

Qari Gora appealed to families to safeguard their children from the harmful effects of online gaming.

The cleric’s remarks come after the Central Government passed a bill regulating online gaming. The BJP government maintains that the legislation is aimed at protecting the younger generation from gambling addiction while also preventing illegal transactions and fraud.