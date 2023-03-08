I-T dept fetes women achievers in Ludhiana

The income tax department on Tuesday felicitated women achievers from various fields during a special event to celebrate International Women’s Day at Aaykar Bhawan, Ludhiana. Income tax and police officials during the launch of the portrait dedicated to International Women Day, prepared by author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu (centre). (HT Photo)

Among those honoured were Dr Vanie Thapar; Dr Gursaran Sidhu; Dr Tanvir Likhari, principal, Government College for Boys; floriculturist Guddy Dhindsa; PPS officer Rupinder Sra, PCS officer Dr Savita Singh and social worker Aman Sandhu.

On the occasion, Parneet Sachdev, chief principal commissioner, income tax; Mandeep Singh Sidhu, commissioner of police, Ludhiana; Dr Kaustubh Sharma, inspector general of police, Ludhiana Range; and Dr Rajinder Kaur, commissioner, income tax, Ludhiana, also launched a special portrait, depicting the cause of gender equality, prepared by city-based author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu.

