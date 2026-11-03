JD(U) eyes contesting UP Assembly elections

Highlighting Nitish Kumar’s political acumen and Bihar’s development initiatives, JD(U) leader and Bihar Health minister Nishant Kumar indicated that the party intends to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

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Addressing a Janata Dal (United) convention at Korauta Bazar in Varanasi, Kumar urged party workers to strengthen the organisation at the village, panchayat and booth levels. He asserted that the JD(U) would emerge as the voice of the people in Uttar Pradesh.

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Nishant Kumar cited the establishment of institutions such as IITs, IIMs and IIITs, large-scale teacher recruitment, scholarships, school uniforms and bicycles for students as examples of Bihar’s progress. He said the Student Credit Card scheme had enabled children from economically weaker families to pursue higher education.

On healthcare, he highlighted the construction of hospitals, recruitment of doctors, free medicines and diagnostic facilities, and the expansion of medical colleges. He also cited the 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and urban local bodies, along with reservation in government jobs, as important initiatives for women’s empowerment.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar said the JD(U)’s politics was rooted in social justice, equitable development and good governance. Politics, he emphasised, should not merely be about acquiring power but about understanding public problems and finding solutions. The party’s priority was to ensure that the benefits of development reached the most marginalised sections of society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said the JD(U)’s politics was rooted in social justice, equitable development and good governance. Politics, he emphasised, should not merely be about acquiring power but about understanding public problems and finding solutions. The party’s priority was to ensure that the benefits of development reached the most marginalised sections of society. {{/usCountry}}

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He urged party workers in Uttar Pradesh to take Bihar’s welfare schemes and development initiatives to the people and strengthen the organisation at the village, block, panchayat and booth levels. He said the JD(U), an NDA ally, was deliberating on its role in the 2027 Assembly elections and that senior party leaders would take an appropriate decision at the right time.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national working president and MP Sanjay Jha said the development achieved in Bihar under Nitish Kumar’s leadership served as a model for the entire country.

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Shravan Kumar, a senior minister in the Bihar government and the party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, stated that the benefits of schemes launched for the poor, the marginalized, women, farmers, and the youth have successfully reached the general public.