Kaushambi to be developed as key Buddhist destination

In a significant move to boost religious tourism, focused initiatives to further develop Kaushambi as a major centre within the Buddhist Circuit have been planned. The district, steeped in Buddhist heritage and historical significance, is set to receive modern tourist facilities and infrastructure upgrades as part of the plan, said officials. A Buddhist religious site in Kaushambi. (File photo)

A roadmap has been prepared to transform Kaushambi’s religious sites into more attractive tourist destinations as part of the effort. Kaushambi district magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi has submitted a proposal for the current financial year to the Ministry of Tourism, prioritising key Buddhist locations.

Key highlights of the proposal include development of tourist amenities at the Cambodian Monastery in Kaushambi, parking infrastructure near the Sri Lankan Buddha Vihara to accommodate tourist vehicles, installation of directional signage on all major access roads to the viharas and transport-friendly infrastructure, including parking zones and rest areas, said Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer, Prayagraj.

She said that these upgrades aim to make Buddhist heritage sites more accessible and visitor-friendly, ensuring smoother travel and better facilities.

Kaushambi holds an important place in Buddhist history. Cited in various ancient Buddhist texts, the region is directly connected to Lord Buddha’s life and teachings. It was here that Gautam Buddha spent his sixth monastic rainy retreat (Varshavas) and delivered sermons. The area became a hub of Buddhist activity, with monasteries, stupas, and viharas established over time.

Tourists and Buddhist pilgrims from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Japan, and other countries regularly visit Kaushambi, drawn by its deep spiritual and historical value. Recognising this, the UP government has formally integrated Kaushambi into the state’s Buddhist Circuit development plan.

Beyond Buddhist heritage, Kaushambi’s spiritual map also includes links to Lord Krishna. The new proposals also target Kada Dham’s Kubri Ghat in Sirathu, which is traditionally associated with Krishna, Balaram, and Sudama during their time with Sage Sandipani as per Hindu mythology.

Planned developments for Kubri Ghat include boulder pitching near Sandipani Ghat to prevent erosion, construction of pilgrim shelters, CCTV surveillance, and a control room for safety and conservation of the Sandipani Ghat.

In addition, a modern Tourist Facilitation Centre in Manjhanpur and a light and sound show are also proposed to enhance the visitor experience and present the district’s rich historical narrative more engagingly, said officials.