Idukki , A 140-member team of forest personnel began an operation at 4 am on Wednesday to tranquilise wild elephant Chakkakomban in Chinnakanal and fit it with a radio collar, officials here said.

Keralam: Chakkakomban mission begins in Idukki, 140-member team deployed more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The aim is to fit the elephant with a radio collar and safely release it into the forest after the operation.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Officials said the elephant, currently near the Anayirankal Dam, will be moved to a safer location before being tranquilised.

The team will take further steps after assessing the elephant's movements and the prevailing conditions.

Officials hope to complete the mission by noon.

The operation involves Rapid Response Teams from various forest divisions and the Elephant Squad, among other units.

The base camp has been set up at Fatima Mata High School in Chinnakanal, with various departments coordinating the operation.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in wards 1, 2, 9, 10, 11 and 12 of the Chinnakanal panchayat.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} All educational institutions, including anganwadis, in these wards will remain closed on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All educational institutions, including anganwadis, in these wards will remain closed on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The use of drone cameras, night cameras and camera traps in and around the operation zone has also been prohibited.

Residents have been asked to remain alert as the elephant could become agitated during the tranquilisation process and move towards residential areas.

They have been advised against stepping out unnecessarily, approaching the operation site or gathering to watch the elephant.

Emergency medical arrangements have been made at five hospitals in the region.

The mission is being led by Munnar DFO Saju Varghese.

A 24-member team, including four veterinary doctors, has been assigned to the task.

There have been protests in the 301 Colony in Chinnakanal recently over repeated incidents of the elephant entering residential areas in search of jackfruits, attacking people and damaging property.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chakkakomban got its name from its frequent visits to houses in search of jackfruits. The same locality had earlier drawn attention when authorities relocated another wild elephant, Arikomban.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.