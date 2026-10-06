Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam government will notify a safety protocol for all sports meets following complaints of lapses in their organisation, state Sports Minister O J Janeesh has said.

Keralam govt to notify safety protocols for sports meets amid complaints

The decision follows the collapse of a temporary pavilion due to strong winds during swimming events at the Thrissur Aquatics Complex as part of the state school sports meet.

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In a statement, Janeesh said the Sports Department would conduct an inquiry into the incident and had issued an order to Special Secretary N Prasanth on the day after the incident occurred.

The inquiry would examine the lapses in the incident as well as the safety arrangements and procedures to be generally followed while conducting sports meets in future, he said.

The department would also notify a protocol to be followed by other departments and organisations conducting sports competitions, the minister said.

According to him, the complaints were regarding shortcomings in the conduct of several sports meets, making it necessary to put in place proper safety procedures.

He said he discussed the matter with General Education Minister N Samsudheen over the phone on the day of the incident and that the Education Department had also ordered an inquiry into the lapses in the conduct of the school sports meet.

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{{^usCountry}} "If there are lapses, the government will take action. Irrespective of who conducted the meet, the government's responsibility remains the same," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If there are lapses, the government will take action. Irrespective of who conducted the meet, the government's responsibility remains the same," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The findings of the Sports Department's inquiry would be handed over to the General Education Department for further action, he added.

The minister said lapses, including failure to obtain a fitness certificate from the Public Works Department for the temporary pavilion, could not be concealed.

The district collector had conducted a preliminary inquiry on the day of the incident itself and necessary police action would be taken based on the collector's inquiry report, he said.

"Whoever conducts a sports meet, we have a responsibility to ensure the safety of those participating in it. Necessary steps will be taken accordingly," he said.

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The students and athletes participating in sports meets are the "assets of sporting Keralam", irrespective of who conducts the events, and ensuring their safety is everyone's responsibility, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.