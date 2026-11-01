Kochi, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said that the people of Keralam have shown the path of women-led development to the country.

Keralam showed path of women-led development to country: Union Mos Meghwal

Meghwal, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, was speaking at the platinum jubilee anniversary celebrations of the Kerala High Court here.

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The minister said that the journey of the High Court, which is celebrating its 70 years, was "interesting" as it has given the principles of women empowerment and women-led development.

He said that Justice Anna Chandy, the first woman High Court judge in India, and Justice M Fathima Beevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of India, showed that empowerment of women was the principle to achieve the goal of sustainable development.

"The Keralam people have shown the path to the country for women-led development," Meghwal said.

Kerala High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen, who also spoke at the event, mentioned how the history of the institution is reflected in the pioneering achievements of those who broke barriers of gender and representation in the judiciary.

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{{^usCountry}} "Justice Anna Chandy became the first woman High Court judge in India. Her achievement was a landmark in the history of women's participation in the administration of justice. Justice M Fathima Beevi, who became the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of India in 1989, further advanced that historic journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Justice Anna Chandy became the first woman High Court judge in India. Her achievement was a landmark in the history of women's participation in the administration of justice. Justice M Fathima Beevi, who became the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of India in 1989, further advanced that historic journey. {{/usCountry}}

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"Her career stands as an enduring testament to professional excellence, determination, and the principle that judicial institutions must remain open to talent and merit, irrespective of gender," Chief Justice Sen said.

He further said that Justice K G Balakrishnan's elevation as the Chief Justice of India, the first from Keralam, represented a significant milestone in the continuing pursuit of a more representative and inclusive judiciary.

"These achievements remain reminders that the strength of our institution rests not only on the authority they exercise, but also on their ability to reflect the constitutional promise of equality and equal opportunity," he said.

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