Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam government has decided to constitute a special committee, including trade union representatives, to examine issues related to the implementation of labour codes and submit its report within 10 days.

Keralam to form panel with trade union representatives to examine labour codes

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The new labour codes by the Union government came into force in November 2025, and the Keralam government maintained that it would implement them only after a detailed scrutiny.

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The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the Secretariat in the presence of Labour Minister Bindu Krishna. Representatives of 22 trade unions attended the meeting.

"The committee will examine the issues in detail and submit practical suggestions for framing state rules in line with the labour codes. The Labour Department Secretary will be the convenor, while the Law Department Additional Secretary will be a member, a Chief Minister's Office release said on Thursday.

The panel will also include seven representatives from various trade unions and officials of the Labour Department.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee has been asked to submit its report within 10 days of its formation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee has been asked to submit its report within 10 days of its formation. {{/usCountry}}

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Satheesan said a final decision on implementing the labour codes would be taken only after hearing the views of all stakeholders and examining the legal aspects.

"Within the limits of the law, the government will take steps to minimise the impact of the labour codes and protect workers' interests," he said, adding that the labour rules framed by Keralam should serve as a model for the country.

The meeting also decided to bring to the attention of the Centre concerns over the threshold prescribed for defining workers under the labour codes and demand a reduction in the limit, the release said.

The CM assured the trade unions that the state government was committed to protecting workers' rights and interests and would take all necessary measures in this regard, it said.

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"Trade unions will be given an opportunity to suggest amendments to the draft prepared in 2021. The special committee's draft recommendations will be shared with all trade unions, while other unions will also be allowed to attend the committee's sittings and submit their views and suggestions," the release said.

All trade unions that attended the meeting took a common position on the need to protect workers' interests, the release said.

The final state rules under the labour codes will be prepared and published based on the committee's report and the suggestions submitted by trade unions, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.