Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday called for a collective effort to make Lunglei a cleaner, greener, healthier and drug-free city.

Lalduhoma calls for drug-free, healthy Lunglei

Addressing the closing ceremony of 'Leitlangpui Run', the first major mass running event in southern Mizoram, Lalduhoma said the theme of the event, "Clean, Green, Healthy and Drug-free Lunglei", was relevant to the entire state, stressing that public health was a key indicator of human development.

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He said that Mizoram's development was ultimately linked to the health and well-being of its people.

The event, organised under the initiative of Lunglei Deputy Commissioner Navneet Mann to promote physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle, drew more than 1,400 participants from Lunglei and other parts of the state, officials said.

The run featured 10K, 5K and 3K categories.

The chief minister highlighted the potential of eco-tourism and adventure tourism as future sources of income for Mizoram, saying the state's natural beauty and landscapes must be protected to attract visitors and promote sustainable development.

On drug abuse, Lalduhoma said that narcotics had destroyed families and claimed the lives of many young people.

He urged the people of Lunglei to reject drugs completely and called on residents to report drug peddlers to the authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} "The best way to remain safe from drugs is never to try them," Lalduhoma said, urging young people to stay away from narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The best way to remain safe from drugs is never to try them," Lalduhoma said, urging young people to stay away from narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister also spoke about the government's flagship 'Bana Kaih' – Empowering Mizoram Sports programme, aimed at nurturing sporting talent in the state with a long-term vision towards the 2036 Olympics.

Referring to recent international achievements, Lalduhoma said Lunglei's B Lalpekhlua and Reuben Lalhmangaihzuala, along with Kolasib's R Lalpekhlua, had won gold medals for India at the 47th World Arm Wrestling Championship 2026, becoming the first three arm-wrestling gold medallists from Mizoram at the world level.

The event, however, was marked by tragedy as R Lalruatmawia, 40, of Lunglei's Chanmari neighbourhood, died while participating in the run.

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The chief minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and fellow participants and paid floral tribute to the deceased.

During the programme, a three-year annual action plan for combating drug abuse in Lunglei district under NCORD was launched, officials said.

A signature campaign pledging support for a clean, green, healthy and drug-free Lunglei was also held, with the chief minister and residents signing the pledge, they said.

A tree plantation drive was also organised under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, led by Navneet Mann and Lunglei Superintendent of Police Shivam Siddharth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.