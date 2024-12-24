Learn from Pilibhit incident, ensure terrorists can’t target Mahakumbh: Yogi

Asking the authorities to learn a lesson from the Pilibhit incident in which three alleged pro- Khalistan terrorists were gunned down in an encounter on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has told officials to remain alert as the Mahakumbh is a mega event and no terrorist organisation should be able to target it. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath worshipping in the Shiva temple at Dashashwamedh Ghat, near Sangam ahead of Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj. (AP)

Adityanath was reviewing preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Monday. He instructed officials to make foolproof security arrangements, including the deployment of anti-drone technology in the entire Mela area to counter any drone attack.

Adityanath’s instructions came hours after the alleged terrorists, said to be backed by the ISI, were killed in retaliatory firing during an encounter with the UP Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab Police in UP’s Sikh dominated Pilibhit district in the wee hours of Monday. The operation also resulted in the recovery of two AK rifles and two Glock pistols.

For his part, the chief minister also directed officials to complete all remaining works by December 31. The Mahakumbh will begin on January 13 with the Paush Poornima Snan and conclude on February 26 (Maha Shivratri).

The chief minister, who was chairing a meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of Prayagraj Mela Authority, told officials to keep Jal Police on alert, besides ensuring adequate fire extinguishing arrangements.

He also asked for ensuring arrangements against biological threats. Officers at the meeting apprised the chief minister of a continuous training programme being conducted with army officers.

The chief minister instructed the officers to remain in touch with Central government intelligence agencies (IB and RAW).

Earlier in the day, the chief minister reached Prayagraj at around 12.15 pm at DPS helipad where Uttar Pradesh Tourism Corporation managing director Sanya Chhabra apprised him in detail of the tent city while OSD Kumbh Akanksha Rana presented a detailed account of preparations of the circuit house there. From Arail, Adityanath proceeded to Dashashwamedh Ghat where he performed Swachhata Aarti and reached Dashashwamedh temple and offered prayers for success of the Mahakumbh.

After the meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre of Prayagraj Mela Authority, the chief minister proceeded to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital where he inspected the new OPD, waiting room and burn unit. After this, the chief minister reached Prayagraj Junction, where he inspected the mini hospital, passenger shelter and control room.

After reviewing the preparations, the chief minister told media persons that over 20,000 seers and organisations, besides other institutions, had been linked with land allotment. The process of land allotment for all 13 Akharas, Dandiwada, Acharyawada and Prayagwal Sabha and Khak Chowk was completed, he added.

Efforts were being made to allocate land to new institutions by January 5, he said. The number of pontoon bridges had increased from 22 to 30. Twenty of them have been completed while the rest would be completed by December 30, he said. Of the 651 kilometres of chequered plates, 330 km had been laid in the Mela area so far.

He said the irrigation department was making efforts to ensure the supply of clean and sufficient quantity of water at Sangam.

The chief minister also inspected the newly built Subedarganj bridge from where he proceeded for Bamrauli airport to return to Lucknow. Minister in charge Swatantra Dev Singh, cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Prayagraj mayor Ganesh Kesarwani, besides party lawmakers, accompanied the chief minister during the review.

INSPECTION AT AIRPORT

While on his way to the Subedarganj flyover, the chief minister stopped at the airport to conduct an inspection and provide guidance to officials.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, he instructed to complete all works by first week of January. As a significant number of visitors are expected to arrive in Prayagraj via the airport during the Mahakumbh, large-scale enhancements to passenger facilities are being carried out under the chief minister’s directives.

The chief minister took time out of his schedule to personally review Mahakumbh-related preparations at the airport, according to Prayagraj airport director Mukesh Upadhyay.