: A leopard that had been roaming in the shrubs of the Cantonment area was captured in a cage by the forest department on Monday.

Captured Leopard (Sourced)

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Nidhi Chauhan said the forest department had received information about a leopard roaming in the Cantonment area. Following this, the department’s team placed cages at various locations in the area.

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She said a field team later reported that the leopard had been successfully captured in a cage at Bungalow no 61. The DFO further said that a team was following the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety of both the general public and the animal. Veterinary experts examined the leopard’s health.

She added that further necessary action would be taken in the matter in accordance with the directions and orders of senior officials. Forest officials appealed to the public to remain calm, maintain a safe distance from the site and extend the necessary cooperation to the officials concerned.