At least 11 people, including a child, were injured after a leopard went on an attack spree in Karnkheda village under Maharajpur on Tuesday afternoon. The animal attacked farmers and other villagers working in the fields around noon, triggering panic. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing a youth attempting to hit the leopard with a stick before the animal leaps at him.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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According to eyewitnesses, the leopard first attacked Mohit Sharma while he was harvesting cauliflower in a field. It also injured a young girl before attacking other villagers. Those injured include Hariram Nishad, Ramkesh Nishad, Buddhi Nishad, Mohit Vishwakarma and Sahil, besides four others.

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Sahil, a resident of Sikhtiya, had come to Karnkheda to visit his maternal aunt. He sustained serious injuries. Family members and villagers rushed all the injured to hospital.

Villagers said the leopard had taken shelter in a nearby mustard field after the attacks, leaving residents afraid to venture outdoors. Following the incident, Shekhpur police post in-charge Anuj Patel, Dial 112 personnel and a team from Maharajpur police station reached the village along with forest department officials.

Police and forest department teams launched a search operation to locate the animal. Officials were also preparing to install cages at different locations to capture it.

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