Mahakumbh:Fire safety measures to exceed Kumbh 2019 standards with doubled resources

As part of efforts to ensure a safe Mahakumbh-2025 for both pilgrims and tourists alike, a strong focus is on preventing fire-related incidents across the sprawling 4200-hectare mela area. To enhance fire safety, an increased number of fire personnel and special fire vehicles are being deployed, officials informed. All set for fire fighting in mela area during Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj (HT)

Additionally, state-of-the-art equipment is being pressed into service, including AI-powered fire detection cameras to monitor potential fire outbreaks.

Firefighters will be stationed in each sector, and response times have been reduced to just two minutes to quickly contain any incidents. The goal is to conduct Mahakumbh-2025 as a zero-fire event, with the Fire Department working tirelessly to make this vision a reality, officials claimed.

Chief fire officer (CFO) of Prayagraj and Nodal Officer for Mahakumbh-2025, Pramod Sharma, said that efforts are being made to ensure Mahakumbh-2025 remains a zero-fire incident event. “Extensive preparations have been made, including the deployment of advanced rescue tenders and 200 specially trained rescue teams. To control fire incidents in the camps of the akharas (Hindu monastic orders), 5,000 special fire extinguishers are also being provided,” he said.

Additionally, AI-enabled fire detection cameras will be installed throughout the mela area for the first time. These cameras will monitor fire incidents and instantly send alerts to the control room, allowing fire stations to respond within just two minutes. The goal is to ensure quick action to contain any fire emergencies and keep the event safe for all attendees, he added.

The CFO further said that compared to Kumbh-2019, significantly more manpower and vehicles are being deployed for Mahakumbh-2025. In 2019, 43 temporary fire stations were set up, but for 2025, this number will increase to 50. Similarly, the number of temporary fire posts will rise from 15 to 20, and fire watch towers will increase from 43 to 50. Additionally, over 7,000 fire hydrants will be installed, compared to 4,200 in 2019. The number of fire reserve water tanks will also double, from 75 to more than 150, the official said.

In terms of manpower, 1,551 personnel were deployed in 2019, while this year the number has been increased to 2,071. The number of fire vehicles has nearly doubled, from 166 to 351, ensuring a robust and swift response to any fire incidents during the event.

In Kumbh-2013, there were 612 fire incidents, resulting in six fatalities and 15 burn injuries. However, under the leadership of the Yogi government, the 2019 Kumbh saw a significant improvement, with only 55 fire incidents, but no fatalities or burn injuries, thanks to meticulous planning and strict safety measures, officials pointed out.

For Mahakumbh-2025, the aim is to reduce fire incidents to zero, they said. Additionally, the state government has also signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services and the National Fire Service College in Nagpur for external audits, ensuring that the safety measures are up to the highest standards, shared officials.