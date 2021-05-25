Maharashtra mulls relaxation in curbs as Covid cases continue to drop

With Covid-19 cases on the decline, Maharashtra is planning gradual unlocking from June 1, by allowing shops and establishments dealing in non-essential commodities also to operate, albeit with timing restrictions, and government offices to run with more employees. However, the suburban train network is unlikely to be open for the general public for a few more weeks.

Maharashtra reported 22,122 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single- day spike in 69 days after 17,864 infections were reported on March 16. The state tally has touched 5,602,019, while the death toll stands at 89,212 after the addition of 361 new fatalities on Monday.

Also Read | ‘Centre driven by obsession with exams, mustn’t let schools be superspreaders’

The state has witnessed a steady decline in cases over the past three weeks as the daily caseload dropped below 30,000, from hovering around 55,000 three weeks ago. The active cases in the state dropped to 348,395 on Sunday, from its peak of 699,858 cases on April 22. The daily growth rate also dropped to 0.69% on May 18, from 1.45% on April 30. This has led to the rising demand of relaxation in the ongoing lockdown, which has been imposed in a phase-wise manner beginning from April 5. The ongoing lockdown is in force till 7am on June 1.

The government is discussing gradual relaxation in the lockdown and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to decide on it towards the end of the week. The state is expected to also allow the establishments from non-essential sector to operate for limited hours, along with those in the essential sector. The timing of operation of those in the essential sector is also expected to increase. “Industrial units, too, may get some relaxations, while the workforce in government offices is expected to go up from the current permission of 15%. However, establishments like restaurants, malls, multiplexes will continue to remain shut as they have been proved to be superspreaders in the past,” said an official from Mantralaya.