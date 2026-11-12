Kochi, The Kerala High Court expressed strong displeasure over the lack of cleanliness at water kiosks installed by the water authority along the pathway to Sannidhanam in Sabarimala and directed that they be maintained in a "pristine and hygienic condition" throughout the pilgrimage season.

Maintain water kiosks at Sabarimala in pristine, hygienic condition: Kerala HC to KWA

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A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghava V and K V Jayakumar issued the direction after it was shown pictures of garbage and waste dumped beneath the water taps at the kiosks which were also in "poorly maintained condition".

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"Such conditions are wholly unacceptable, particularly when these facilities are intended to provide safe drinking water to the devotees undertaking the pilgrimage to Sannidhanam," it has said.

It has directed the Kerala Water Authority to take immediate and effective measures to ensure that all water dispensing kiosks along the pathway are maintained in a pristine and hygienic condition throughout the pilgrimage season.

The bench has also sought a statement from KWA detailing measures taken by it to ensure that the water kiosks are maintained in a clean and hygienic condition and that safe drinking water is made available to the devotees.

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{{^usCountry}} "The statement shall also indicate the officers and other personnel stationed at Sannidhanam who are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the kiosks and other equipment installed by the Authority remain functional, clean and safe," the court has said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The statement shall also indicate the officers and other personnel stationed at Sannidhanam who are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the kiosks and other equipment installed by the Authority remain functional, clean and safe," the court has said. {{/usCountry}}

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It has also directed KWA to deploy adequate workers for the regular cleaning, upkeep and maintenance of the water kiosks and to periodically inspect the facilities to ensure they do not fall into disrepair.

The court has made it clear that the responsibility for maintaining the kiosks shall not be confined to their initial installation or occasional inspection and they must remain clean, functional and safe throughout the season.

The bench has also said that it was equally important to ensure electrical safety at these installations as during the last pilgrimage season, a devotee was electrocuted when he attempted to drink water from one of the kiosks, owing to a loose live electric wire.

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"Such an incident is wholly unacceptable and must not recur. The Kerala Water Authority shall, therefore, undertake a thorough inspection of the electrical installations, wiring and other connected equipment at every water kiosk and ensure that all exposed or defective wiring is rectified immediately," the court has directed.

The bench further directed that appropriate electrical safety measures shall be put in place, and the installations shall be periodically inspected by qualified personnel.

"The Authority shall ensure that no devotee is exposed to any risk of electrocution while accessing these facilities," it added.

The court was hearing a petition initiated by it based on a report of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding the existing facilities and arrangements to be made at the shrine ahead of the 2026-27 Mandalakala-Makaravilakkau pilgrimage season.

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The amicus curiae appearing for the Special Commissioner had placed before the court photographs of the unhygienic conditions at the water kiosks, leading to the issuance of the directives.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.