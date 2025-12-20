A major train accident was averted after the Champaran Humsafar Express train (15705), bound for Delhi from Katihar, collided with a buffalo in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) forest area in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Thursday. Major train accident averted in W Champaran

According to officials, the incident occurred when a buffalo suddenly came onto the railway track near Madanpur railway crossing between Valmikinagar Road and Paniyahwa stations in Samastipur Division of East Central Railway around 8pm on Thursday.

“No untoward incident reported in the incident. The train was moving at a moderate speed and due to the prompt action of the drivers, emergency brakes were applied in time and a mishap was averted,” said Jyoti Prakash Mishra, divisional railway manager (DRM) Samastipur railway division.

“Yes, the train was delayed as the staffer took time to clear the animal that got entwined in the wheel,” he added.

Herders frequently cross the railway track while taking their cattle to graze in the VTR forest area. On Thursday evening, one buffalo from a herd strayed onto the railway track and was crushed by the train.

Sources quoting passengers said, “After the collision, there was panic and passengers were frightened for a while. However, no passenger was injured in the incident. Train operations on this section were temporarily affected.”

For safety reasons, railway staff inspected the track thoroughly, and train movement was resumed only after normal conditions were restored. The area fell under VTR, where the movement of wild and domestic animals onto railway tracks had become a serious concern, said officials, adding the death of crocodiles after being crushed by trains had been reported in the past.