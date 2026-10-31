Man arrested for killing 80-year-woman in Mathura over money

A 19-year-old man killed an 80-year-old woman, who used to feed the accused, in lust for money. The man was arrested by the Mathura police on Friday after solving the case of the woman found dead on the stairs of her house on October 25. The jewellery looted by the accused was also recovered.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar said that Kusum Chaturvedi, 80, lived alone in a house in Chuna Kankad Wali Gali in Mathura.

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The accused is in police custody and said that the deceased woman used to love him like her own son and used to feed him frequently.

The accused along with his sister had gone to have customary food given during Navratri and saw the locker in the house.

Police officials said that the 19-year-old accused, working at an eatery in the locality searched on Google for a way to kill the woman and searched for injections which might make her unconscious but could not find any good options,

On October 24 at about 10 pm he knocked on the door of the house and told the deceased that some of his clothes had fallen on the roof of the house and he needed to pick them up.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman opened the door and took the deceased to the roof but the accused attacked her with a brick and fled after looting the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman opened the door and took the deceased to the roof but the accused attacked her with a brick and fled after looting the house. {{/usCountry}}

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“Besides the Kotwali police, the SWAT joined the investigation and finally the accused identified as Bharat (19) was arrested on Friday. The accused used to live in the locality and was well acquainted with the deceased. Because of frequently visiting the house, the accused was aware that the woman was living alone and owned jewellery,” the SSP said.

“Bharat was fond of living a lavish life while visiting Delhi for which he needed money and thus planned to betray the trust the victim had in him and got the door opened of the house on October 25 and entered it. Finding the woman alone, the accused struck the old woman on the head with a brick and looted the jewellery, which has been recovered,” the SSP said.

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