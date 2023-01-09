Home / Cities / Others / Man arrested on charge of murdering wife

Man arrested on charge of murdering wife

Published on Jan 09, 2023

HT Correspondent

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man has been arrested on Saturday on charge of murdering his wife.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rehmat Khan, a resident of Dharavi.

According to the police, the deceased, Yashodhara Khatik, 24, was a native of Madhya Pradesh. She had reportedly died by suicide on January 5. The initial post-mortem report suggested that the woman had died due to asphyxia following compression of neck by ligature (unnatural).

However, the woman’s father, Chandrabhan Khatik, alleged that Khan killed her and later hanged her body at mezzanine floor portraying that she died by suicide.

Based on the father’s statement, the Dharavi police registered an offence under section 302 of the Indian Penal code and arrested her husband, Manoj Patil, deputy commissioner of police, said.

Khatik also alleged that Khan used to harass and assault his daughter in an inebriated state. He also forced her to eat meat, the father alleged.

The police are verifying the allegations. Further investigation into the case is on.

As per Khatik, Khan and Yashodhara got married in 2019 and were staying in Dharavi. The couple have two children.

