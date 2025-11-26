Bihar’s Ghorasahan police on Tuesday evening registered a case against a man for allegedly using offensive and abusive language against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary, and Union minister Chirag Paswan in a video that went viral on social media in East Champaran, police said on Wednesday. Man booked for using offensive language against CM and two other leaders

Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Ghorasahan, said the man, who went live on Facebook on Tuesday, has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Rai, a resident of Jagiraha village in Ghorasahan block of East Champaran. “During the course of investigation, it came to the fore that Rai is currently living in Mumbai and recorded the video from there. We are looking into the matter,” he said.

The video, streamed live on Facebook and later widely circulated online, shows the man introducing himself as Rajesh Kumar Rai of Jogiraha village under Ghorasahan police station limits and launching into a tirade against the leaders, hurling abusive and derogatory remarks at them.

He also used caste-based slurs and challenged the leaders to demolish his house as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions. “I am ready to fight. Demolish my house if you have the guts,” the video shows him saying.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS, apart from provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.