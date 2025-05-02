Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man opens fire at love interest, her sister, attempts suicide in Gkp

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 02, 2025 08:20 PM IST

Two sisters - a woman and minor - were critically injured when a man infatuated with a woman opened fire at them in the posh Civil Lines area, on Friday afternoon

Two sisters - a woman and minor - were critically injured when a man infatuated with a woman opened fire at them in the posh Civil Lines area, on Friday afternoon. Later, the man turned the gun on himself.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Aman Deep Yadav, 26.

The victims — Puja Yadav, 24, and her sister Mansi Yadav, 17 — sustained serious injuries to their chest and abdomen. The accused also shot himself using the same firearm. All three were rushed to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, where they are currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

According to SP, city, Abhinav Tyagi, preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting was motivated by unrequited love. The accused reportedly reacted violently upon learning that Puja’s marriage had been fixed with someone else. An inquiry has been initiated.

Police said that Aman arrived at Puja’s residence on Friday afternoon. Mansi, who was at the gate, was the first to be shot. Hearing her cries, Puja came outside, only to be shot as well. Aman then turned the weapon on himself.

The victims are daughters of the late Anant Yadav, who worked as an office assistant in the agriculture department and passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic. The assailant, Aman Deep Yadav, is a relative of Puja’s mother and a resident of a village under the Phoolpur Police Station in Azamgarh district.

At the time of the incident, Puja’s mother, Shashi Prabha, was on the first floor of the house. Puja’s younger brother was appearing for an exam at DDU Gorakhpur University, and another sister, Dibya Yadav, was in school.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Man opens fire at love interest, her sister, attempts suicide in Gkp
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On