Man opens fire at love interest, her sister, attempts suicide in Gkp

Two sisters - a woman and minor - were critically injured when a man infatuated with a woman opened fire at them in the posh Civil Lines area, on Friday afternoon. Later, the man turned the gun on himself. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Aman Deep Yadav, 26.

The victims — Puja Yadav, 24, and her sister Mansi Yadav, 17 — sustained serious injuries to their chest and abdomen. The accused also shot himself using the same firearm. All three were rushed to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, where they are currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

According to SP, city, Abhinav Tyagi, preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting was motivated by unrequited love. The accused reportedly reacted violently upon learning that Puja’s marriage had been fixed with someone else. An inquiry has been initiated.

Police said that Aman arrived at Puja’s residence on Friday afternoon. Mansi, who was at the gate, was the first to be shot. Hearing her cries, Puja came outside, only to be shot as well. Aman then turned the weapon on himself.

The victims are daughters of the late Anant Yadav, who worked as an office assistant in the agriculture department and passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic. The assailant, Aman Deep Yadav, is a relative of Puja’s mother and a resident of a village under the Phoolpur Police Station in Azamgarh district.

At the time of the incident, Puja’s mother, Shashi Prabha, was on the first floor of the house. Puja’s younger brother was appearing for an exam at DDU Gorakhpur University, and another sister, Dibya Yadav, was in school.