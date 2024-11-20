Manipur extends mobile internet ban in 7 districts for 3 days

The Manipur government on Wednesday extended suspension of mobile internet services for three more days in seven districts in view of the law and order situation, according to a state home department order. Security personnel conduct patrolling in a sensitive area of Manipur on Wednesday. (PTI)

The state authority suspended the internet services on November 16 for two days “to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms.” It had been extended for two more days on Monday.

“The State Government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, decided to continue suspension of mobile Internet and mobile data services including VSATs and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur of Manipur for another 3 (Three) days,” said Commissioner(Home) N Ashok Kumar in an order on Wednesday.

The order of extension of temporary suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services in the above districts will be effective from 5.15 pm on November 20 till 5.15 pm on November 23 “in public interest except for those cases whereby the State Government grants exemption.”

The internet ban, which came into force in the state’s seven districts from November 16, was also extended in Jiribam and Pherzawl districts for two days with effect from 11.45am on Sunday except for those lease line and FTH connections to Government offices or any case whereby the state government grants exemption.

The order to extend the ban on internet services came after the state witnessed widespread protest and imposition of a curfew in five districts over the recovery of bodies of six civilians (three women and three children) who were found missing after ten armed militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces on November 11.

On Tuesday, the state home department conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services three days after imposing it, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices. Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended.