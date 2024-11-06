Manipur: Miscreants attack villages, plant bomb; Gunfight erupts in Imphal East

A heavy gunfight erupted between security forces and armed miscreants after the latter launched an attack on villagers in strife-torn Manipur’s Imphal East district on Wednesday, police said. The gunfight between GR jawans and armed miscreants continued for approximately 30 minutes in Imphal East district.

“Armed miscreants from Seichand village in Kangpokpi district (a Kuki village) fired several rounds at Laikhong Seirang Loukol, while some farmers were working in the paddy field around 12.40pm. The 5/9 Gorkha Regiment (GR) retaliated, resulting in an exchange of fire. The miscreants fired around 200-300 rounds, and GR jawans also retaliated heavily, with the gunfight continuing for approximately 30 minutes,” said a district police officer.

No casualties were reported.

In another incident, unknown miscreants planted a bomb at the Zonal Education Office (ZEO) at Phungreitang in Ukhrul district on Wednesday.

The ZEO office staff discovered a suspicious plastic bag near the gate at around 9.15am and immediately informed the Village Defence Force (VDF) personnel. Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain a hand grenade, leading to a formal complaint being lodged at Ukhrul police station.

The Ukhrul police quickly cordoned off the area around the ZEO office to prevent any potential incident. Later, at around 4pm, a bomb squad from Imphal safely detonated the device in an isolated area of Ukhrul town, police said.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for planting the bomb.

In a separate incident on the same day, armed miscreants from Kangpokpi district allegedly fired two rounds at Koutruk village in neighbouring Imphal West district at around 3.15pm. However, there was no retaliation from state forces, police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, armed miscreants attacked Thamnapokpi village under the jurisdiction of Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East. The miscreants allegedly fired two rounds from Thamnapokpi Uyok Ching at around 1.24pm. Despite efforts by the district police and central forces to track down the attackers, no traces were found, and the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined.