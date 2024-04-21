Maoist killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

A suspected Maoist was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. Police said the gunfight took place in a forest near Keshkutul village under Bhairamgarh police station area on Sunday morning. (Representative Image)

The deceased Maoist was identified by police as Guddu Kawasi, who was carrying ₹1 lakh reward on his head.

Bijapur superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said that the gunfight took place in a forest near Keshkutul village under Bhairamgarh police station area on Sunday morning.

“A team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation after we got information that the division supply team commander of Maoists, Kawasi Pandaru, and 15-20 other cadres were in Keshkutul-Keshmundi forests,” said Yadav.

“When we reached the spot, the Maoists started firing and the encounter started. After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Maoist, a weapon and explosives were recovered from the spot,” the SP said.

With this incident, 80 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, according to police.

On April 16, 29 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the region’s Kanker district.