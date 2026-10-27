Medico-legal reports: HC asks govt officials to upload docs on UP police site timely

The Allahabad high court has asked officers concerned of the state as well as those of the central government to take measures for timely uploading of the medico-legal reports including post-mortem examination reports on the official website of the UP police.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal further directed that for that purpose, the officers concerned will sit together on November 4, to sort out the issue.

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The court directed the officers to meet in the office of principal secretary, medical health and family welfare, Lucknow at 11 am to decide the measures.

In pursuance of the previous order of this court dated October 13, 2026, Shashi Kant Sharma, the deputy director general, NIC, New Delhi, Bhagwan S Srivastava, ADG (Technical), UP Police, Lucknow, V Hekali Zhimomi, principal secretary, medical health and family welfare, and Rahul Jain, Head of MedLEaPR Team were present through video conferencing before the court on October 24. Besides, Dr Arun Kumar Tiwari, CMO, Prayagraj and Dr Rajeev Ranjan, in-charge, post-mortem house, Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj, were also present before the court on the same day in the court.

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{{^usCountry}} Shashi Kant Sharma, deputy director general, NIC, New Delhi has assured that though they have already completed their work regarding integration of servers and websites to facilitate online availability of medico-legal documents and will provide technical help to the police department as well as health department in this connection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shashi Kant Sharma, deputy director general, NIC, New Delhi has assured that though they have already completed their work regarding integration of servers and websites to facilitate online availability of medico-legal documents and will provide technical help to the police department as well as health department in this connection. {{/usCountry}}

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The principal secretary (health) also apprised the court that though there is some fault on the part of his department, but she will assure that all the hospitals as well as mortuaries will start sending the medico-legal reports to the police immediately after receiving the request of the police station concerned.

The court passed these directives in an order dated October 24 in an already disposed of bail application filed by one Jairun Nisha, a resident of Prayagraj in connection with a dowry death case.

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