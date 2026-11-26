Police have arrested the operator and manager of Hotel Square on Abu Lane in Meerut in connection with the alleged assault, harassment and forcible confinement of a woman at the hotel. The arrests came a day after the woman was allegedly dragged by her hair and forcibly taken inside the premises by the prime accused, Salman, who has already been arrested.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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SSP BBGTS Murthy visited the hotel on Wednesday and ordered its sealing. Police have also invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR based on the victim’s statement.

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The two newly arrested accused have been identified as hotel operator Govind and manager Kisna. Their alleged roles emerged during the investigation, said SP City Vinayak Gopal Bhosale.

On Wednesday, police recorded the victim’s statement at the police station and subsequently arranged for her statement to be recorded before a magistrate. Based on her statements, provisions of the SC/ST Act were added to the FIR.

Police also found suspicious articles in one of the hotel rooms, officials said.

Meanwhile, the police had initially planned to send the victim home with her family members. However, her relatives could not reach Meerut because of a death in the family. She was subsequently sent to Ghaziabad in the custody of her maternal aunt.

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{{^usCountry}} ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash is monitoring the investigation. The SSP has also sought a detailed report from the SP City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash is monitoring the investigation. The SSP has also sought a detailed report from the SP City. {{/usCountry}}

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