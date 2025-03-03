Menu Explore
Mega Sangat, feast for Naga ascetics to be held in Kashi post-Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 03, 2025 07:58 AM IST

ccording to Naga Baba Ravindra Puri, after taking the holy dip at Mahakumbh, nearly 50% of the Naga ascetics returned to their respective ashrams and Akharas across the country to celebrate Mahashivratri.

A grand Sangat (gathering) and feast for Naga ascetics and seers will be organised in Kashi as a post-Mahakumbh ritual starting on March 4. The Mega Bhandara, expected to host 5,000 Naga ascetics, is scheduled for March 10, while some Akharas have already commenced the tradition.

Naga ascetics started gathering in Kashi for the Mega Sangat and feast (Rajesh Kumar/HT)
Naga ascetics started gathering in Kashi for the Mega Sangat and feast (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

According to Naga Baba Ravindra Puri, after taking the holy dip at Mahakumbh, nearly 50% of the Naga ascetics returned to their respective ashrams and Akharas across the country to celebrate Mahashivratri. The remaining ascetics reached Kashi, and now, the rest will also arrive to participate in the feasts organised at various Akharas.

Naga ascetics from Shaivite Akharas in Gujarat, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will travel to Kashi for the Bhandara before returning to their respective places.

During the Bhandara, 500 to 5,000 Naga ascetics will sit in Pangat (a traditional row-seating arrangement) to receive Prasad. They will also be offered Dakshina, ranging from 200 to 5,000, depending on their hierarchy. Some high-ranking ascetics may receive donations of up to 1 lakh, said a Baba who wished to remain anonymous.

Baba Shyamanand of Shreeshambhu Panch Agni Akhara stated that only half of the Naga ascetics have arrived in Kashi so far, as many went to their Akharas for Mahashivratri celebrations. Now, they are returning to attend the feasts.

Srimahant Gajendra Puri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara mentioned that Bhandaras have already begun in some Akharas, including his own.

Prem Giri Maharaj, International President of Juna Akhara, confirmed that the biggest Bhandara is scheduled for March 10, where Naga ascetics and seers from Akharas across the country will gather. Those who could not attend Mahashivratri will also participate.

