Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak rearrested on charges of hiking food prices
Marak, the vice-president of the BJP’s Meghalaya unit, is already in police custody in connection with two other cases registered against him
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak was re-arrested for his alleged involvement in manipulating the prices of essential commodities in Meghalaya’s Tura town, police said on Thursday.
The elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council from Tura constituency and a senior leader of the BJP was re-arrested, and he was granted five days police custody, West Garo Hills superintendent of police Vivekananda Singh said.
Marak, the vice-president of the BJP’s Meghalaya unit, is already in police custody in connection with two other cases registered against him.
He was accused of running a brothel and storing explosives and weapons at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Tura.
Earlier, in a statement on August 23, the police had said the residents of Tura had complained about rising prices of fruits, vegetables, meat and other food commodities.
“The prices were hiked a few months back based on the instigation of office bearers of an organisation which claims to be the ‘Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce’ being operated under the directions of one Bernard N Marak,” the district police chief said.
Late on Wednesday, the Tura chief judicial magistrate permitted police to arrest the former rebel leader turned-politician.
“Hon’ble Court of CJM, Tura has remanded Bernard N Marak @ Rimpu to 5 days police custody in Meghalaya Chamber of Commerce related case,” the SP said.
According to police, the organisation was indulging in extortion from retail shopkeepers under the garb of membership fees and monthly renewal fees.
It is alleged that the organisation was threatening non-tribal business owners to procure a no-objection certificate from Marak or forfeit hopes of getting their licenses renewed.
This is tantamount to indirectly dictating terms to shopkeepers in Tura area, thereby causing undue escalation in the prices of certain food items which eventually affects the public, police added.
Marak has been in the limelight for criticising the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government. Interestingly, the BJP is an alliance partner of the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party in the coalition government.
The party has chosen to remain silent on the matter for now with senior functionaries barring the state president Ernest Mawrie refusing to elaborate on the issue so far.
