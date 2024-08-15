Missing UP woman’s body found dumped at secluded spot in Sohna

Gurugram An Uttar Pradesh woman who went missing in Gurugram was found dead in Sohna. (Representational Photo)

Days after a resident of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh went missing in Gurugram, the city police said that they have recovered her body from a secluded spot in Sohna, officers aware of the case said on Thursday.

Officers said Muskaan Kumari, 22, had arrived in Gurugram on August 8 to look for a job and was staying with her friend, whose name has been withheld by police, at her rented flat at Govardhan Kunj in Bhondsi.

According to police, Kumari left her friend’s house on the night of August 10 — without informing the friend that she is stepping out. On finding her missing, the woman tried to contact Kumari over the phone multiple times the next day, but found it unreachable every time, officers said, adding that she waited for a couple of days before approaching police on August 13 to file a missing person’s report.

Separately, police said, a commuter on the Sohna Road on August 12 night, who stopped to relieve himself on an empty plot beside a farmhouse near the Ghamroz toll plaza in Sohna, spotted a body covered with dry twigs and straw, and immediately contacted the authorities.

“An autopsy was carried out on Wednesday from which it surfaced that she was hit hard with a very heavy object in her head that had fractured her skull, resulting in her death. There was a probability that she was murdered somewhere else and the body was dumped at the secluded spot,” Bhondsi police station inspector Naresh Kumar said.

The inspector said that the distance between the place where Kumari was living and the spot where the body was recovered was less than five kilometres. “Her mobile phone was switched off and was not found anywhere around the spot where the body was recovered,” he added.

Kumar said that on August 13, the Kumari’s friend who had reached the police station was shown a photograph of the body recovered from Sohna, and the friend identified her by her clothes, bangles, and a tattoo on her right hand.

Investigators said that after the identification of the body, Kumari’s family members were alerted, who reached the city on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint of the deceased woman’s mother Geeta Devi and on the findings in the post mortem, a first information report was filed at the Bhondsi police station against unidentified suspects under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.