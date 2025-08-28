Mizoram Assembly passes bill to prohibit beggary

The Mizoram Assembly on Wednesday passed the Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, seeking to curb begging in the state while laying down provisions for rehabilitation of those affected. The bill was passed after hours of heated debate amid criticism from the opposition members. (ANI file photo)

Presenting the legislation, social welfare, women and child development minister Lalrinpuii said the law is not only about prohibition but also about building long-term support systems through livelihood opportunities.

“There is a growing concern of possible influx of beggars once the Sairang railway station is operational. This bill is aimed at preventing uncontrolled beggary in the state,” she said.

Lalrinpuii expressed concern that Mizoram’s relatively beggar-free image could be challenged once the Sairang-Sihhmui railhead, part of the broad-gauge line to Aizawl, becomes operational.

The railway, scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, may bring an influx from other states, she said.

The bill provides for the creation of a state-level relief board and receiving centres, where beggars will be kept temporarily before being rehabilitated or sent back to their home states within 24 hours.

A recent survey by the Social Welfare Department identified more than 30 beggars in the capital, mostly outsiders.

Opposition leader and Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA Lalchhandama Ralte opposed the move, arguing that it undermines Christian principles of compassion.

“Prohibition cannot be the solution. Instead, the government should encourage community participation rather than adopt a restrictive law,” he said.

Chief minister Lalduhoma, however, defended the bill, stressing that its purpose is rehabilitative rather than punitive.

“Our aim is not to criminalise poverty but to ensure dignity. We will work closely with churches and NGOs to keep Mizoram beggar-free while extending help to the needy,” he said.