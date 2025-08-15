Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Captain Sailo from Mizoram receives Kirti Chakra for exceptional bravery

BySangzuala Hmar
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 03:14 pm IST

Chief minister Lalduhoma, in a social media message, congratulated Capt. Sailo, saying the award reflected the capability of Mizo youth to excel nationally

Captain Lalrinawma Sailo from Chanmari, Aizawl, has become the first Mizo to receive the Kirti Chakra, India’s second highest peacetime gallantry award. The honour was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi.

Recognising his achievement, the Mizoram government has awarded Sailo a cash prize of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh. (HT sourced photo)
Recognising his achievement, the Mizoram government has awarded Sailo a cash prize of 10 lakh. (HT sourced photo)

Sailo serves with the 4 Para (Special Forces) and according to people aware of the details, Sailo is believed to have earned the award for bravery during Operation Sindoor, though official details have not been released yet.

Chief minister Lalduhoma, in a social media message, congratulated Capt. Sailo, saying the award reflected the capability of Mizo youth to excel nationally. He also extended his best wishes for the officer’s future.

Also Read: Modi throws weight behind indigenous jet engines, hails Operation Sindoor

Home minister K Sapdanga and sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also lauded the achievement, calling Sailo an inspiration.

Recognising his achievement, the Mizoram government has awarded Sailo a cash prize of 10 lakh.

“We have not received official details about the reason for the award,” said Dr. Lalnuntluanga, director of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, “but there is strong belief among retired officers that it was for his bravery in Operation Sindoor.”

News / Cities / Other Cities / Captain Sailo from Mizoram receives Kirti Chakra for exceptional bravery
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On