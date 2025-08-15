Captain Sailo from Mizoram receives Kirti Chakra for exceptional bravery

Captain Lalrinawma Sailo from Chanmari, Aizawl, has become the first Mizo to receive the Kirti Chakra, India’s second highest peacetime gallantry award. The honour was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi. Recognising his achievement, the Mizoram government has awarded Sailo a cash prize of ₹ 10 lakh. (HT sourced photo)

Sailo serves with the 4 Para (Special Forces) and according to people aware of the details, Sailo is believed to have earned the award for bravery during Operation Sindoor, though official details have not been released yet.

Chief minister Lalduhoma, in a social media message, congratulated Capt. Sailo, saying the award reflected the capability of Mizo youth to excel nationally. He also extended his best wishes for the officer’s future.

Home minister K Sapdanga and sports minister Lalnghinglova Hmar also lauded the achievement, calling Sailo an inspiration.

“We have not received official details about the reason for the award,” said Dr. Lalnuntluanga, director of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, “but there is strong belief among retired officers that it was for his bravery in Operation Sindoor.”