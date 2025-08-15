Modi throws weight behind indigenous jet engines, hails Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong case for building jet engines in the country, putting the spotlight on a striking technology gap and stressing that self-reliance is the linchpin of India’s efforts towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT PHOTO)

“I urge India’s young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals, and all government departments that we should have our jet engines for our Made-in-India fighter jets,” Modi said in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort. Developing jet engines will ensure future defence technology is entirely home-grown, he said.

The light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) programme, crucial for the Indian Air Force to shore up its fleet, is running behind schedule due to several reasons, including a delay in the supply of F404-IN20 engines by US firm GE Aerospace. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is negotiating with GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India for the more advanced LCA Mk-2 programme. The deal will involve an 80% transfer of technology and is estimated to be worth around $1 billion.

Modi said India should tap into its spirit of innovation to build jet engines. “Just like how we made vaccines during Covid, and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) for digital payments, we should build our jet engines too. Our scientists and youth must take it up as a direct challenge,” he said.

Manufacturing aero engines remains a challenge for India, and the country is in talks with global firms to develop the critical capability to power fighter planes, defence minister Rajnath Singh said in April. India is in talks with global engine makers such as Safran and Rolls-Royce to build domestic capabilities.

Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s strategic autonomy and defence self-reliance, adding that the armed forces dismantled terror networks and infrastructure in Pakistan using locally made weapons.

“Indigenous capabilities, including Made-in-India weapons, enable India to act decisively and independently, proving that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence. They didn’t know what was hitting them. If we were not self-reliant…we would have been worried about who would give us weapons and systems. But there was no worry or hurdle as our armed forces used indigenous weapons. What we did for self-reliance in defence in the last 10 years yielded results.”

The locally produced military hardware that packed a formidable punch during the confrontation included Akash surface-to-air missiles, the Samar (surface-to-air missile for assured retaliation) system, loitering munitions, and several counter-drone weapons.

Modi said dependence on others was fraught with risks. “Dependence on others raises questions about a nation’s independence. It is unfortunate when dependence becomes a dangerous habit. That’s why we must remain aware and committed to becoming self-reliant. Self-reliance is not just about exports, imports, the rupee, or the dollar…It is about our capabilities, our strength to stand on our own.”

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the Pahalgam terror strike in which 26 people were killed. Between the launch of the operation in the early hours of May 7 and the ceasefire on May 10 evening, Indian forces bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing at least 100 terrorists, and the Indian Air Force struck targets at 13 Pakistani airbases and military installations.

The destruction caused in Pakistan, Modi said, was so huge that new information about damage caused by the Indian armed forces was pouring in almost daily. India on Thursday acknowledged the heroism of its soldiers who took part in Operation Sindoor and played a pivotal role in hitting terror and military targets in Pakistan and PoK three months ago, with President Droupadi Murmu approving scores of wartime honours for them.

Thirteen of the 15 Vir Chakras awardees attended the celebrations at Red Fort (two were awarded the medal posthumously). Vir Chakra is India’s third-highest wartime honour.

“India has decided that nuclear threats and blackmail will not be tolerated. In the future too, if the enemy continues [to support terror], our armed forces will act on their terms, decide the time, use their methods, and decide the objectives.”

The comments come as Pakistan’s leadership has escalated its rhetoric over issues ranging from threats to use nuclear weapons to the possibility of war if India restricts the flow of cross-border rivers amid the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

India on Thursday warned Pakistan of “painful consequences” in the event of any misadventure, responding to “war-mongering and hateful comments” from Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership—particularly army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s nuclear threats.

“India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have realised that the Indus Waters Treaty was unjust. Water from the Indus River system irrigated enemy lands while our farmers suffered,” Modi said.