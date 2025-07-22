Sitting Mizo National Front MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo passes away in Delhi

Lalrintluanga Sailo, a sitting legislator of the Mizoram legislative assembly from Dampa constituency, passed away at the age of 65 on Monday night at 9pm at Max Hospital in New Delhi. Mizo National Front MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Confirming the news, Mizo National Front (MNF) secretary Lallenmawia Jongte said, “The MNF has lost a devoted and long-standing member. Lalrintluanga Sailo was part of the party’s National Core Committee and remained committed to the MNF throughout his life.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the MNF expressed deep sorrow and described Sailo as “a loyal party worker and dedicated leader whose loss is deeply felt across the party”.

Sailo’s political journey began in 1976 when, at the age of 16, he joined the MNF’s armed underground movement. Following the signing of the historic peace accord between the MNF and the then India government in 1986, he returned to public life and became an active figure in the party’s mainstream politics. Over the decades, he held several important roles within the MNF.

He was first elected to the state assembly from Dampa in the 2018 elections on an MNF ticket and was re-elected in 2023, continuing to serve until his passing.

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma also paid his tributes and said Sailo as “a gifted orator and skilled debater”. Lalduhoma said Sailo’s life in public service was marked by commitment to the people of Mizoram and steadfast dedication to democratic values.

Sailo is survived by his wife, Pi Lalbiakthuami, and their children. His body will be flown from New Delhi today, and the last rites will be held at his residence in Luangmual locality of state capital Aizawl.