Indore, Police have identified the entire liquor smuggling chain after a police officer was allegedly crushed to death by a truck carrying illicit liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district early Monday, and a manhunt has been launched in five districts to nab the accused, a senior police officer said.

MP cop death in hit-and-run: Entire chain of liquor smuggling identified, say police

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Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri was killed after a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of illicit liquor allegedly ran him over when he tried to question the driver.

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"Investigations into all aspects of the incident are ongoing. Our teams are active in five districts. We have fully identified where the illicit liquor came from, where it was going, and who was transporting it," Special Director General of Police Upendra Jain told reporters after inspecting the scene.

He said police are attempting to detain all the accused and suspects as soon as possible.

When asked about the arrests, Jain said, "It would not be appropriate for me to disclose who has been arrested. I will only say that those connected to the entire chain of illicit liquor smuggling have been identified."

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, when Puri's body arrived at his home in Indore, his family members were inconsolable. Police officers who worked with him also turned emotional. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, when Puri's body arrived at his home in Indore, his family members were inconsolable. Police officers who worked with him also turned emotional. {{/usCountry}}

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Punit Gehlot, former Superintendent of Police of Dewas and currently posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Bhopal Police Headquarters, paid tribute to his late colleague, saying, "Puri's death is shocking. The entire police force of the state is deeply saddened and stands with his family."

Earlier, after Puri's postmortem in Dewas district, police personnel gave him a state farewell with a guard of honour.

Officials said that after receiving information about illegal liquor smuggling, Puri and a police team reached the Indore-Betul highway early Monday morning.

"Puri stopped a truck carrying more than 1,800 litres of liquor and attempted to question the driver, but the driver drove the truck onto a road divider to escape from the police. During this, the rear wheel of the vehicle ran over the station in-charge, leaving him seriously injured," officials said.

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He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but his life could not be saved.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an "impartial probe" into the incident and promised stringent action against those responsible.

Yadav also directed that the police officer's wife be given a job as a sub-inspector on compassionate grounds and announced financial assistance of ₹1 crore for the family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.