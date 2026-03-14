Kollam , A murder accused out on bail was killed in broad daylight here on Saturday by a group armed with weapons, police said. Murder accused killed in broad daylight on roadside in Kerala's Kollam; 4 arrested

Later in the day, four persons, two of whom allegedly carried out the attack, were arrested, police said, adding that a search was on for the others involved in the incident, which occurred at around 11am.

A senior police officer of the district told reporters that right after the incident, all inter-state and district borders were alerted and sealed and were told to be on the lookout for the assailants.

"There will be an effective investigation in the matter. Such goonda activities will not be tolerated. There will be no compromise in such matters. We have also seized the vehicle used in the attack and other materials. We will soon catch the rest of them," the officer said.

The officer also said that a special team was formed to investigate the matter soon after the incident.

Earlier in the day, an officer of Karunagappally police station said that the incident occurred after the murder accused, also a known gangster, was returning from the station.

According to visuals of the incident aired on TV channels, the attackers were chasing the car of the accused Aluva Atul in their own vehicle on the National Highway 66 near Karunagappally and at one point, pushed his car into a ditch on the roadside.

Subsequently, 4-5 persons, armed with sticks and other sharp weapons, smashed the windows of Atul's car from all sides and then pulled him out and brutally killed him. After that, they left the area in their vehicle.

Police said that Atul was declared dead when taken to the hospital, and they were investigating who was behind the attack.

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