Nagaland Assembly Polls: NDPP, BJP release lists of candidates

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and its pre-poll ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced their official list of candidates for the ensuing February 27 Nagaland assembly elections.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP will be contesting in 40 out of 60 assembly constituencies (AC) and the BJP in the remaining 20 ACs as per a pre-poll seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties.

Rio will contest from his home constituency Northern Angami-II, a seat which he has dominated for the last seven assembly elections. He had lost only once from here in 1987 when he made his debut into state electoral politics. If he gets re-elected this time, he looks to serve the state as its chief minister for the fifth time. His younger brother Zhaleo Rio will fight to retain the Ghaspani-II seat.

Former chief minister TR Zeliang, who joined the NDPP last year along with 20 other fellow Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLAs, will be contesting on NDPP ticket in the forthcoming polls from Peren AC.

The NDPP candidate list features many newcomers and only 25 sitting MLAs were named. Among them, veteran politician, 87-year-old Noke Wangnao of Tapi AC in Mon district is the oldest. Wangnao began his political career in 1974 and is a nine-time MLA.

Independent MLA and former student leader Tongpang Ozukum was also given party ticket for Angetyongpang AC. The party has named two women candidates for Dimapur-III AC and regional bastion Western Angami AC.

Rio’s right hand man Neiba Kronu will contest from Pfutsero while former Rajya Sabha MP, KG Kenye was named for Chizami AC and speaker Sharingain Longkumer will contest from Aonglenden seat.

Interestingly, Rio has left out 14 sitting MLAs from his party in the list, three of whom were elected in 2018 assembly elections on NDPP tickets. Tarie Zeliang was named over MLA Namri Nchang for Tening AC while Phomching and Southern Angami-II seats were exchanged with the BJP, making MLAs Pohwang Konyak and Zale Neikha the proverbial sacrificial lambs. 11 NPF MLAs out of 21 who joined NDPP last year also failed to make it to the list.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Temjen Imna Along said that the BJP central election committee met on Wednesday in New Delhi under party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and finalised 20 candidate names for the party. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union home Minister Amit Shah and members of the BJP election panel.

Along, a sitting MLA from Alongtaki AC, will be contesting in the same seat while deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton will fight to retain his Tyui AC seat. Their legislator colleagues Tovihoto Ayemi, N Jacob Zhimomi, Kazheto Kinimi, H Khehovi Yepthomi, Mmhonlumo Kikon, P Paiwang Konyak, S Pangnyu Phom, H Haiying and V Kashiho Sangtam will be in the fray to retain their respective seats in Dimapur-I, Ghaspani-I, Akuluto, Suruhoto, Bhandari, Tizit, Longleng, Noklak and Seyochung Sitimi ACs. People familiar with the matter said MLA from Janpetkong AC Dr. Longrineken has decided not to contest this time and his seat was given to the NDPP to put up a candidate.

Former legislators from other parties who have been given BJP tickets this time include Kropol Vitsu from Southern Angami-II AC and Imkong L Imchen from Koridang seat, both of whom were with the NPF earlier. Among the new faces in the list is Kahuli Sema, a recently retired bureaucrat, from Atoizu.

Others include Panjung Jamir for Tuli, Renbonthung Ezung for Wokha AC, Sethrongkyu Sangtam for Lonkhim Chare AC, Konngam Konyak for Phomching, Cheong Konyak for Mon Town AC, Bashangmongba Chang for Tuensang Sadar-I.