Nagaland: Political dynamics will change with the merger of NDPP and NPF

Nagaland’s political dynamics is set to change after the expected merger of the two main state parties - the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF).

The proposed merger means that the two parties will become a single entity under one party name and symbol. According to NPF party leaders, the merger may usher changes in the functioning of the party but the nomenclature of NPF will be retained and the party symbol will also remain the same- the cock- a symbol that holds a foundational place in the history of the state’s regional politics.

The “cock” as a party symbol, which signifies “dawn, awakening and hope” was passed down from the early Democratic Party of Nagaland (DPN). The DPN was formed in 1963 in the backdrop of the Naga nationalist movement in a newly created state to counterbalance national political parties and to assert regional autonomy, preserve the Naga identity and facilitate dialogue to peacefully resolve the complex Naga political issue.

The party has undergone changes in nomenclature several times - from DPN to the United Front of Nagaland (UFN) in 1969. It then evolved to United Democratic Front (UDF) in 1972, then to the Naga Nationalist Democratic Party (NNDP) in 1980, and the Nagaland People’s Council (NPC) in 1988. In 2002, it was rechristened Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) and finally to the Naga People’s Front in 2011.

“These changes were made in order to suit the circumstances and dynamics of politics of the changing times,” NPF secretary general and MLA Achumbemo Kikon said.

While the party name went through changes, Kikon said the core ideals of the party, its symbol, flag, motto (Fide Non Armis) and primary objective - to facilitate an honourable solution to the protracted Naga political issue through peaceful means- have remained unchanged.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP is a splinter party of the NPF with similar regional ideology, formed in 2017. After splitting from the NPF, the newly launched NDPP entered into a pre-poll seat-sharing (40:20) alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2018 state assembly elections. The new alliance won 30 seats (18:12) against NPF’s 26 to form the government.

In the 2023 assembly election, the same alliance arrangement won 37 seats (NDPP- 25, BJP-12). The NPF, which was once considered a regional giant, was beleaguered with winning only 2 seats while the National Congress Party (NCP) won 7 seats, National People’s Party 5 seats, 4 independent, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Republican Party of India (RPI) 2 each and 1 Janata Dal (United).

In May this year, NCP’s 7 MLAs merged with NDPP, taking the party’s number to an absolute majority with 32 members in the assembly.

While political undercurrents on the possible merger of CM Rio’s NDPP and his old party NPF have done the rounds, it is only now that the joining of the two parties seems to be matter of when and not if.On September 12, the NDPP welcomed the offer of the NPF. Both parties are expected to take formal decisions on the merger later this month.

A general convention of the NDPP is expected to be held on October 18 where the final decision is expected. The NPF has also convened its general convention on October 21 to possibly seal the merger.

While this move may not redefine government immediately, it is expected to affect the NDPP’s equations with the BJP in future elections. Nagaland at present has an opposition-less government with BJP as part of the ruling alliance.

HT contacted several BJP leaders but they did not comment on the developments, except that the alliance is, and it will remain intact.

It may be mentioned that although the Congress does not have a single member in the assembly, it took the ruling parties by surprise as state Congress president S Supongmeren Jamir defeated the ruling alliance’s candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. With Jamir’s win, Nagaland now has a Congress MP after 20 years. The state’s lone Rajya Sabha MP seat is currently occupied by BJP’s S Phangnon Konyak.