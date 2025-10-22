Edit Profile
    NCERT books to be introduced in class 4 of govt schools

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 10:48 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
    Students at a government-run primary school in Prayagraj (File Photo)
    Class 3 students started using them in the current academic year (2025–26). Now, class 4 will follow the same pattern.

    This step is part of a phased plan by the state’s Basic Education Department. NCERT books are already being used in classes 1 to 3. Class 3 students started using them in the current academic year (2025–26). Now, class 4 will follow the same pattern.

    To prepare for this change, the department has issued a special tender for printing and freely distributing NCERT textbooks and workbooks for Classes 1 to 4. For Classes 5 to 8, a separate tender has been issued as they will continue using the older textbooks.

    Yogendra Kumar, textbook officer, confirmed that class 4 students will begin using NCERT books from the 2026–27 session. The new curriculum will include books such as Veena (Hindi), Santur (English), Ganit Mela (Mathematics), Hamara Adbhut Sansar (Environmental Studies), Sanskrit Sudha (Sanskrit), Bansuri (Art Education), and Riyazi(Urdu). Each subject will also have its own workbook. Subject experts from state academic bodies like the State Institute of Education (SIE), English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), and the State Hindi Institute are working on the changes. The final versions will be sent to NCERT for approval before printing.

