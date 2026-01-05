Nepal, Motihari police seize huge cache of fake Nepali currency

A joint team of Nepal police and East Champaran police seized a huge cache of counterfeit Nepali currency along with printing machines during coordinated raids at a village in the district, police said on Monday. The Indo-Nepal border

Giving the information, Mufassil police’s station house officer (SHO) Ambesh Kumar, said that the operation was carried out at a rented house at Pataura village in East Champaran around 8pm on Sunday following the arrest of a man in Nepal who was indulged in an organised racket engaged in printing and circulating fake Nepali notes in border areas.

“During the raids, the team recovered counterfeit Nepali notes, printing equipment, ink, paper and other materials used in the manufacturing process,” said the SHO.

Based on feedback from Nepal Police, Mufassil police station house officer (SHO) Ambesh Kumar said that a Nepal Police team reached the village in coordination with local police following a tip-off provided by Ravi Shrivastava, who was arrested in connection with a fake currency racket in Nepal earlier this month. Sources said that the racket had been in operation for a long time and it was supplying counterfeit currency to several border districts of Nepal through local carriers.

Frequent seizures of counterfeit currency were reported from various parts of Bihar in 2024 and late 2025. Police officials said that many of these cases have been linked to international smuggling networks operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

On November 30, 2025, the National Investigation Agency (NIA)had raided three villages -- Koyala Belwa, Uchidih and Aarara -- under Chakia, Harpur and Adapur police stations respectively in East Champaran in search of suspects involved in cyber fraud, fake currency circulation and money laundering cases. The raids by the NIA, the top investigating body of the country, suggests that a web of such smuggling networks dealing in huge amounts of money has infected the areas across the Indo-Nepal border.