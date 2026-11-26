Idukki , Forest officials on Thursday said they are preparing a fresh plan to capture and radio-collar Chakkakomban, the wild tusker that continues to roam the Chinnakanal area in this district.

New strategy to tranquilise, radio-collar elephant Chakkakomban after previous attempt fails more less

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Chief Conservator of Forests D K Vinod Kumar said a new strategy would be adopted after Wednesday's operation was called off due to poor visibility and bad weather.

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There have been protests in the 301 Colony in Chinnakanal recently over repeated incidents of the elephant entering residential areas in search of jackfruits, attacking people and damaging property.

Following the protest, the government decided to tranquilise and radio-collar the wild elephant so that he could be monitored regularly and prevented from straying near human settlements.

Speaking to reporters on the second day of the operation, Kumar said that the elephant has been located in a cardamom plantation within the Chembarathukuzhi tribal settlement, but the prevailing conditions are not conducive to the operation.

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{{^usCountry}} "Visibility is poor, and we will not get the correct trajectory for darting. We will wait until the elephant moves to an open location and then attempt the operation again," Vinod Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Visibility is poor, and we will not get the correct trajectory for darting. We will wait until the elephant moves to an open location and then attempt the operation again," Vinod Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said all teams were already in the field and the resources used during Wednesday's operation had been replenished.

The teams had also been reorganised, and shortcomings encountered during the previous attempt had been addressed.

The operations teams have been reduced from four to two to improve coordination and enhance safety, he said, adding that the focus this time would be on personnel safety rather than completing the immobilisation at the earliest.

The number of equipment available to the two teams would remain the same, increasing the chances of a second attempt if the first darting attempt failed, he said.

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The officer said the forest department would avoid using crackers to influence the elephant's movement and would resort to limited measures to change its direction only if it moved in an unintended direction.

Kumar said Chakkakomban was currently stationary in the cardamom plantation but was expected to resume movement as the day progressed.

He said the elephant generally rested in the morning and resumed its movement around noon.

The tusker was moving through settlements, including Chembarathukuzhi, Idukkuzhi, and 301 colony, where an earlier attempt was made on Wednesday.

He said forest watchers were continuously tracking the movement of all 17 elephants in the Chinnakanal area.

Information about elephant movements was being shared with residents on a priority basis, and people entering vulnerable areas could be restricted if necessary, he said.

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Regarding the tranquilisation procedure, Kumar said the veterinary team would assess the animal's response within 10 to 15 minutes of administering the initial dose.

Veterinary doctors would monitor its mobility and other physical parameters before approaching it.

Further doses would be administered depending on its breathing and other vital signs until the operation was completed, he said.

Chakkakomban got its name from its frequent visits to houses in search of jackfruits.

The same locality had earlier drawn attention when authorities relocated another wild elephant, Arikomban.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.