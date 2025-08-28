Nine cyber criminals, including 7 from Vns, held in two separate cases

Two cyber criminals, associated with an interstate gang, digitally arresting people by posing as CBI and TRAI officers, were arrested from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. Meanwhile, seven other cyber criminals were arrested from Varanasi on Tuesday. For representation only (HT Files)

Assistant commissioner of police, (cyber crime), Vidush Saxena, said that arrested accused were identified as Abhilash Srivastava, a resident of Gwalior and Sameer Rana, a resident of District Bhind Madhya Pradesh. 21 Bank Passbooks, 15 ATMs, 19 Cheque Books, 12 SIM cards, and Rs1,10,500 were recovered from them.

Subhash Chandra, a resident of Varanasi, filed a complaint that cyber criminals duped him of ₹49.40 lakh by posing as TRAI and CBI officers and threatening to arrest him. Based on the complaint, a case under Sections - 318(2), 318(4), 308(2) BNS and 66 D IT Act was registered at the local police station, he added.

The ACP said a team was constituted and was directed to investigate the case. Based on findings, two accused have been arrested from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The accused revealed that through forged digitally signed documents like warrants, etc, they digitally arrested the victim by scaring him of arrest. In the name of verification, they made him deposit all his money in the alleged fake bank accounts. Then, through their foreign cyber criminals, the money was transferred to various bank accounts and the cash was withdrawn through cryptocurrency etc. and the share was distributed.

Fake jobs racket busted

Meanwhile, seven members of an inter-state gang, who used to dupe people in the name of getting them jobs in foreign countries, were arrested by the joint team of Varanasi Cyber Cell and Chowk police station team in Varanasi on Tuesday, police said.

The arrested accused include Rakesh Yadav, 40, Mohd Aslam, 45, Rahul, 23, Amit Kumar Yadav, 27, Priyanshu Prajapati, 23, and two women members, said a police officer.

The gang members allegedly used to dupe people in the name of providing them jobs in foreign countries, said deputy commissioner of police, (crime), Sarvanan T.

Assistant commissioner of police, (cyber crime), Vidush Saxena, said that two call centres, which were being run by the accused, were sealed.

The fake call centres, one in Moti Jheel, Mahmoorganj, and another one in Madhopur, Sigra, were sealed.

Saxena said that during interrogation, they revealed that criminals used to call people at various places, offer them jobs in various countries such as Israel, Oman, Cambodia and South Africa and Gulf countries, and take hefty amounts of money from the people in the name of visa, passport, medical and flight tickets etc.

Saxena said that after that a fake offer letter, fake visa, fake medical certificate and fake flight tickets were made and sent to the people who fell into their trap.

After reaching the airport, they used to realise that there was no flight and that they had been cheated. All the money was sent to some mule account and fake SIMs were used to call people. Their agents are spread in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, through which people are trapped in this fraud.

He said that a case was registered against them under section 318(2), 319(2), 338, 339, 340(2) of BNS against them.

A laptop, nine mobiles, complaints registered on NCCRP all over India in which total fraud complaint of ₹2,30,000 was registered, two Aadhaar cards, 1 PAN card, four SIM cards, eight debit cards, four passbooks, two cheque books, one passport, 2 Visa cards, seven offer letters, one QR code, and two visiting cards were recovered from them.