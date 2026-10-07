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Nitin, Yogi, Sarma to address event marking 25 years of Modi’s public service

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to be a part of the event, marking his first public meeting in Kashi since assuming his role

Published on: Oct 7, 2026, 07:47:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, VARANASI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to celebrate the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Public service on October 7 in Varanasi. The event will also mark the arrival of the ‘Seva Sankalp’ (Service and Resolve) bike rally, which traveled from Vadnagar to Kashi, engaging in social service initiatives such as cleanliness drives, tree plantations and blood donation campaigns throughout its journey.

The event will the first public meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin in Kashi since assuming his role (@NitinNabin)
The event will the first public meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin in Kashi since assuming his role (@NitinNabin)

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to be a part of the event, marking his first public meeting in Kashi since assuming his role. He will be joined by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary.

Organisers anticipate a turnout of approximately 50,000 people at the meeting, which will be held at Jagatpur Inter College, said BJP Kashi region president Ashok Chaurasia.

“This is the first time national president Nitin Nabin will address a public meeting in Kashi, and the party has made extensive preparations,” said Chaurasia. He noted that the campaign celebrates the Prime Minister’s journey from assuming office as the chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, through his 13-year tenure as chief minister and his subsequent decade-plus of leadership as Prime Minister.

 
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