NMC team inspects GMCH in Purnia for MBBS courses

A two-member team of National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday carried out day-long inspection of the newly established Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Purnia, which plans to start admissions for 100 MBBS seats from next year, officials said.

Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses have already started at the GMC in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics and general medicine, which were allotted 12 seats each in March this year.

The GMCH building is almost complete. Its superintendent and principal, besides 28 doctors and resident professors, have already been appointed. Besides these, 32 doctors of Sadar Hospital at Purnia will be accommodated in the GMCH.

GMCH superintendent Dr Vijay Kumar, who accompanied the team during its inspection, was not available for comment.

Civil surgeon Dr Santosh Kumar Verma said, “The GMCH will be inaugurated soon after the final nod of the NMC. By March 2022, it is expected to be fully operational.”

The facility is spread over 23 acres of land of Sadar Hospital in Purnia. “Sadar Hospital will be handed over to GMCH, which will have 500 beds and 50 ICUs, 9 modular operation theatres, 519-bed hostel for students and a dharmshala of 200 beds for the attendants of the patients.

The foundation stone of the medical college was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually in 2019. The construction work has been carried out by Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Limited (BMSICL) at a cost of ₹365.58 crore.

With GMCH at Purnia, there will be 12 government medical colleges in Bihar, including AIIMS and IGIMS, which will have a total of 2,040 MBBS seats.