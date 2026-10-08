NMMS applications hit three-year high in UP

A record 1,74,662 students have applied for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) examination in Uttar Pradesh this year, the highest in three years, reflecting growing interest among students from smaller districts in securing financial support for higher studies.

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The number of applications has risen from 1,57,013 in 2024 and 1,57,381 in 2025, an increase of more than 17,000 this year, according to officials of the secondary education department.

Aligarh topped the state with 9,402 applications, followed by Kaushambi with 6,959 and Prayagraj with 6,483. Other districts with high participation include Jaunpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ayodhya, Bulandshahr, Agra, Shahjahanpur and Bareilly.

The applications, however, vary sharply across districts. Shamli recorded the lowest number of applications at 620. The other districts among the 10 with the lowest applications were Shravasti, Baghpat, Balrampur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mahoba, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hathras and Sonbhadra, said Tanuja Tripathi, director, Bureau of Psychology, UP, which is coordinating the examination for the Examination Regulatory Authority, UP.

Varanasi, Sitapur and Lucknow ranked 11th, 12th and 13th among districts with lower applications, recording 3,412, 3,353 and 3,197 applications, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} The NMMS scheme, launched by the Centre in 2008, seeks to reduce school dropouts after Class 8 by providing financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections. Successful candidates receive ₹1,000 a month from Classes 9 to 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NMMS scheme, launched by the Centre in 2008, seeks to reduce school dropouts after Class 8 by providing financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections. Successful candidates receive ₹1,000 a month from Classes 9 to 12. {{/usCountry}}

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The state has a quota of 15,143 scholarships, although 218 seats remained unfilled in the previous cycle. The examination is scheduled for November 1. Applications were invited from August 18 to September 16, with corrections allowed until October 3.

Students who passed Class 7 in the 2025-26 academic year with at least 55% marks, with a five-percentage-point relaxation for SC/ST students, are eligible to appear. Applicants must be studying in Class 8 in government, aided or local-body schools.