No jeans, ID cards always on: New Panchkula DC cracks whip

Staff at Panchkula mini-secretariat are prohibited from wearing jeans at work and must always sport their identity card while on duty, as ordered by deputy commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan. New Panchkula DC Sushil Sarwan instructed staff to be disciplined in office. (ht photo)

“Being a disciplined man myself, I always want decorum in office. I have asked the staff as well as officers to wear formals to office,” said the 2012-batch IAS officer, who joined as the Panchkula DC on Monday.

Identity card has been made mandatory for staff as well as officers. He added, “Everyone has also been directed to carry their identity cards while coming to office. Those who have not yet prepared their identity cards have been asked to get them prepared at the earliest.”

Along with this, the DC has asked the staff to be in office by 9 am sharp. “Every office should become functional by 9 am. Strict instructions have been issued to officers and employees to remain available in office from 9 am to 1 pm to meet the public. Field visits/inspections should be done after that. This will ensure that people who visit DC office do not face any inconvenience due to non-availability of officers,” said Sarwan.

Apart from this, a movement register will also be maintained in the mini-secretariat, and every officer and employee will have to make an entry in the register at the time of entry or exit.

Review meeting every Tuesday

Sarwan said a meeting of the public dealing-related departments will be held every Tuesday, where besides reviewing pending cases, responsibility of the officer concerned will be fixed. Instructions have been issued to all officers and employees to be courteous while dealing with public, and ensure that people get benefit of various schemes and programmes in a time-bound manner.

Students to be green warriors

“To make Panchkula greener, schoolchildren will be involved. The forest and horticulture department will provide mango, guava, litchi, jamun and amla saplings to Class 9 and 10 students, who will be entrusted with their upkeep,” said the DC.

Stray cattle to be shifted to gaushalas

To deal with stray cattle menace, the officer said stray cattle will be shifted to gaushalas. The district administration is in the process of preparing a comprehensive plan for this purpose. In addition, the animal husbandry department will organise medical camps for stray cattle and a helpline number for the purpose will be issued soon.

