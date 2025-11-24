November 24 Sambhal violence: Permanent warrant against Shariq Satha speeds up, Red Corner Notice expected

Sambhal police have intensified action against Shariq Satha, who is wanted in connection with November 24 violence that erupted in Sambhal after the court-ordered survey of Shahi Jama Masjid. Satha’s gang is involved in vehicle thefts across India, with the stolen vehicles reportedly routed as far as Nepal. (For representation)

Superintendent of police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that Satha–the prime conspirator behind the clashes that claimed four lives and injured several others—has been operating his criminal network from Dubai. He added that the police are in the process of securing a permanent warrant, after which they will move to request an Interpol Red Corner Notice.

Bishnoi said that the process to secure a permanent arrest warrant is likely to be completed this week, adding that once issued, officials will move to the next stage of official correspondence to initiate Satha’s arrest, which is expected to involve Interpol assistance.

He said that Satha’s gang is involved in vehicle thefts across India, with the stolen vehicles reportedly routed as far as Nepal. After investigations uncovered Satha’s role in the November 24 violence, authorities initiated a search operation. Moving forward with a permanent warrant marks the latest step in tightening legal action and moving closer to apprehending him.

Bishnoi explained that a permanent warrant is issued when an accused repeatedly ignores court summons or a bailable warrant. The permanent warrant authorises the police to arrest the person and produce them before the court, and remains valid until the court cancels it. Under this provision, the accused must be physically produced before the court upon arrest.

The SP further added that once the permanent warrant is obtained, the police will notify the Police Headquarters, which will then communicate with the CBI. The CBI will subsequently contact Interpol to seek international assistance in apprehending Satha. Interpol is expected to issue a Red Corner Notice, allowing global agencies to identify and detain him.

The SP stressed that the entire process is being expedited so that the mastermind of the violence can be arrested and brought back to Sambhal at the earliest.