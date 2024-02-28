Now, get prasad of Shri Hanuman Garhi temple at your doorstep

The postal department has now taken an initiative to deliver the prasad of Shri Hanuman Garhi temple at the doorstep of the devotees staying in any corner of the country through the speed post service, said Postmaster General of Varanasi and Prayagraj region Krishna Kumar Yadav. The prasad package of Shri Hanuman Garhi temple. (HT)

Yadav said, under an agreement between the postal department and Sankatmochan Sena Trust of Shri Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, devotees living in any corner of the country can order prasad of Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple through speed post. Only e-money order of ₹251 or ₹ 551 will have to be sent from the nearest post office in the name of ‘Sub Postmaster, Ayodhyadham –224123’. As soon as the e-money order is received, the prasad will be sent through speed post to the address given immediately by the postal department.

Yadav said that ‘Sankatmochak Prasad’ worth ₹251 will have laddus, picture of Hanuman ji, Mahaviri sandalwood, and book on Ayodhya Darshan, while ‘Mahavir Prasad’ worth ₹551 will comprise laddus, picture of Hanuman ji, Mahaviri sandalwood, book of Ayodhya Darshan, Tulsi Mala and Hanuman Yantra.

Yadav said the postal department has also made arrangements so that the devotees will get the speed post details on their mobile number through SMS. For this, it will be mandatory for them to write their complete address, pin code and mobile number in the e-money order.